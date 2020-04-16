Ravalli County Incident Management update 4-16-20

April 16, 2020

As of noon today, April 16, 2020, there are 5 cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. The first three cases have recovered. For the remaining positive cases, the 2 are in isolation and their contacts have been quarantined. 225 tests have been submitted to the labs, 220 negative, 5 positive.

Incident Commander Dr. Carol Calderwood:

Face Coverings: “The Ravalli County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control strongly recommend that people wear nonmedical cloth face coverings. The recommendation is a reversal of what the CDC said a few weeks ago, but as more studies are done, information changes.

The CDC found that transmission from people without symptoms is playing a more significant role in the spread of the virus than previously understood. Virus droplets can live in the air for one to three hours after an infected person has left an area.

Nonmedical cloth face coverings is an additional voluntary public health measure. It is a complement to hand washing, distancing, and not touching your eyes, not a replacement.

Also according to the CDC, simple machine washing will clean a cloth face covering. Medical grade masks need to be reserved for our health care workers.”

The Emergency Operations Center 406-375-6650 has information about sources of masks in the Valley.

Antibody tests : “We are in the process waiting for more information from the CDC about the reliability of the tests. As we get information, we will pass it on to the public.”

The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center is open from 8am to 6pm, 406-375-6650. The Center is available to answer questions about COVID-19, and report out of State arrivals.