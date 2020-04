April 15, 2020

As of noon today, April 15, 2020, there are 5 cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. 225 tests have been submitted to the labs, 220 negative, 5 positive.

DISTANCE, DISTANCE, DISTANCE, HAND SANITIZER, MASKS!

The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center is open from 8am to 6pm, 406-375-6650. The Center is available to answer questions about COVID-19, and report out of State arrivals.