Ravalli County Incident Management update

April 1, 2020

As of noon today, April 1, 2020, there is still only one case of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. The person is recovering well, but the associated family is still in quarantine. The person and family are complying with isolation and quarantine direction.

Ravalli County has had 120 tests completed as of this date.

Incident Commander Dr. Carol Calderwood: “We have had overwhelming public compliance. Of all the rumors surrounding COVID-19, we know for a FACT – distancing works. FACT, if distancing is stopped, disregarded or lessened, the cases of COVID-19 increases. Call it distancing, call it a change in behavior. This is no time to let up your social awareness. There are 33 states that have issued a stay at home/shelter in place, essential travel only direction.

It is highly likely there will be more cases of COVID-19 in our County. We can lessen the impact by distancing. We can only do this together.”

The Emergency Operations Center for Ravalli County COVID-19 is open daily from 8am to 6pm, 406-375-6650 for questions about COVID-19 or to clarify recommendations that have been issued.

Per Governor Bullock’s Executive Order, all people that come into Ravalli County from out of state or out of country need to contact the County’s emergency operation center at

406-375-6650.