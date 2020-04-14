Public Hearing – Phillips Street vacate request

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, April 23, 2020

7:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 7:00pm to hear and consider public testimony regarding the request to vacate an alley. The Town has received a petition from Stevensville Public Schools requesting the Town Council to vacate, with a utility’s easement, the Phillips Street right-of-way of the May Addition of Stevensville. Stevensville Public Schools is proposing that a new 60-foot right-of-way for Phillips Street be established to the south of the existing street. The public hearing will be held by electronic means and live-streamed on the Town’s website and Facebook page.

Written comments may be mailed to the Clerk of the Town of Stevensville, 206 Buck Street, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870, on or before 5:00 p.m. April 23, 2020 or may be emailed to [email protected] Comments will not be taken in person due to COVID-19. Questions may be asked or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Monica Hoffman, Town Clerk

