North Valley Library re-opens during Phase 1

Gov. Steve Bullock made clear that during Phase 1 of his reopening plan there is no expiration date. “The virus is still in Montana and will be with us for some time,” Bullock said. “That may mean we’re in Phase 1 for some time.”

As the North Valley Public Library plans a limited re-opening during Phase 1 of the COVID-19 pandemic, the aim is to keep staff and patrons safe, and limit the transmission of the virus, while slowly returning to normal operations.

As always anywhere, anytime, if you’re sick, please stay home.

Library hours during Phase 1 have been modified to the following: Monday, Thursday & Friday 10-6, Tuesday & Wednesday 11-7, Saturday and Sunday closed.

Limited patron services are now available. They are as follows:

• Materials available by curbside pickup. Call to request materials or place holds online. Patrons may not come into the building to browse the collection.

• Wear a mask to curbside pickup or stand back 6 feet from the door.

• 30-minute computer sessions by appointment only provided you wear a mask.

• Maintain 6 feet social distance at all times. No computer assistance available.

• Call 777-5061 during the hours above.

The library will disinfect computer stations in between patrons. However, due to the inability to disinfect the entire library, during Phase 1 patrons will not be allowed in the building except for computer appointments.

North Valley Public Library is located at 208 Main Street, Stevensville. Stay safe. The library reminds you to practice social distancing and wash your hands. For more information visit northvalleylibrary.org.