Nonresident spring turkey and black bear hunting suspended

Following the extension of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive that out of state travelers must quarantine for 14 days, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director Martha Williams has suspended nonresident hunting seasons for spring turkey and black bear until at least April 24.

On Tuesday, Gov. Bullock extended the mandatory quarantine directive related to COVID-19 through April 24 for travelers arriving in Montana from another state or country. The quarantine directive for out-of-state travelers applies to public outdoor recreation, grocery shopping and other activities. Those entering Montana from other states carry the risk of spreading COVID-19 to Montana residents. Surrounding states are taking similar measures to protect their own citizens and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We place a high value on the ability to get outside and hunt, both for our residents and visitors. However, suspending the nonresident turkey and black bear seasons for now will keep everyone safer and help all of us remain consistent with Gov. Bullock’s directives,” Director Williams said.

Spring turkey season, which begins April 11, and spring black bear season, which begins April 15, will still be open to resident hunters; however, travel and social distancing directives need to be followed as hunters make their plans and head into the field.

Nonresidents who wish to return their license will be issued a refund.

For more information related to FWP’s response to COVID-19, please look online at fwp.mt.gov.