Montana Covid-19 statistics update 4-21-20

As of Tuesday, April 21, there have been 437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana.
Total number of tests completed – 11,241
Total hospitalizations – 59
Active Hospitalizations – 14
Total Deaths – 12
Recovered – 273
Highest number of total cases by county
Gallatin – 145
Yellowstone – 73
Flathead – 37
Missoula – 38
Toole – 29
Lewis & Clark – 16
There have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. The first three cases are recovered. The remaining two positive cases are in isolation and their contacts have been quarantined.
