Montana Covid-19 statistics update 4-21-20

As of Tuesday, April 21, there have been 437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana.

Total number of tests completed – 11,241

Total hospitalizations – 59

Active Hospitalizations – 14

Total Deaths – 12

Recovered – 273

Highest number of total cases by county

Gallatin – 145

Yellowstone – 73

Flathead – 37

Missoula – 38

Toole – 29

Lewis & Clark – 16

There have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. The first three cases are recovered. The remaining two positive cases are in isolation and their contacts have been quarantined.