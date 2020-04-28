Montana Covid-19 statistical info 4-27-20

As of Monday evening, April 27, there were 449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana.

Total number of tests completed – 13,033

Total hospitalizations – 61

Active Hospitalizations – 11

Total Deaths – 15

Recovered – 352

Highest number of total cases by county

Gallatin – 146

Yellowstone – 72

Flathead – 37

Missoula – 39

Toole – 29

Lewis & Clark – 16

As of noon Monday, April 27, 2020, there have been no new cases. In total, there have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ravalli County. All of the cases have recovered. As of April 27, 296 tests have been submitted to the State lab – 290 were negative, five were positive, and one case is pending.

Ravalli County Public Health Officer and Incident Commander Dr. Carol Calderwood issued the following statement: “We are slowly opening our community. This will be a telling time. It can take from 9 – 14 days before COVID-19 symptoms appear. We know that social distancing is the ONLY precaution against COVID-19. It is up to us. Distancing and personal health recommendations are still in place. If you don’t feel comfortable, remove yourself from the situation. Remind people, nicely, they are infringing in your space.

“During the next two weeks, as we wait to see what happens, daily news releases will be scaled back to a couple of times a week, unless there are new COVID-19 cases. This doesn’t mean the county’s preparedness is less or there is less interest in our vigilance for the health and wellbeing of our County residents. We will let you know if something happens or we see a need for reminders and or education.”

The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center is open from 8am to 6pm, 406-375-6650. The Center is available to answer questions about COVID-19, and record out-of-state arrivals.