Lone Rock school asks voters for general fund levy

Voters in the Lone Rock School District were surveyed this winter about their views of the school district’s needs. Based on the feedback received about priorities, the voters will be asked to vote on a tax neutral General Fund levy, which will fund deferred facilities maintenance, safety and security updates, updating curriculum materials, educational programming/enrichment, and technology updates/repairs.

This levy would replace the retiring Middle School building bond in the same amount of mills. The current building bond is 21.52 mills, which generates approximately $103,855 annually. The building bond expires June 30 and the proposed General Fund levy would start July 1. This essentially tax-neutral levy that would not raise Lone Rock School taxes. The General Fund Levy will be a mail-in ballot, due no later than May 5. Ballots will be mailed to voters the week of April 15.

Background information:

• The 1999 Middle School construction bond retires June 30, 2020.

• This building bond is 21.52 mills (approximately $103,855 annually)

• The proposed levy is for the same mill value.

• The new levy will begin immediately after the retirement of this building bond so that it will not raise Lone Rock School taxes.

The current Middle School Bond (retires June 30, 2020):

• 21.52 mills.

• $29.05 annually per $100.000 taxable home value.

• $58.10 annually per $200,000 taxable home value.

• $87.15 annually per $300,000 taxable home value.

The proposed levy (begins July 1, 2020):

• 21.52 mills.

• $29.05 annually per $100.000 taxable home value. ($2.42 per month)

• $58.10 annually per $200,000 taxable home value. ($4.84 per month)

• $87.15 annually per $300,000 taxable home value. ($7.26 per month)