Home energy bills and COVID-19

If you are worried about how you are going to pay your home energy bill as a result of issues related to COVID-19, please contact Energy Share of Montana.

Energy Share is a statewide nonprofit organization whose purpose is to help Montanans facing loss of heat or lights in their home, and who have no resources to pay the bill themselves. Energy Share is fuel blind so helps people no matter what their heat source is.

If you or someone you know needs help:

• Contact the Human Resource Council in Missoula at 406-728-3710 or www.humanresourcecouncil.org. They handle applications for Energy Share and for the federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This is the most direct route for people seeking assistance;

• Visit www.energysharemt.com/how-to-apply; or

• Call 1-888-779-7589 and let Energy Share know your town and phone number. You will be directed to the office that handles applications for your area.

Energy Share appreciates the consideration of utilities, electric cooperatives and propane vendors for suspending disconnects and making special arrangements with their customers in need. If you run into trouble paying your bill, the first thing to do is contact your energy provider. Stay in communication with them as you work towards paying your bill or applying for assistance to do so.

Energy Share is funded in the private sector with donations from individuals, small businesses, utility companies, electric cooperatives, propane vendors, and some large electric users. If you have the resources to do so, please consider helping your neighbor keep their home energy bill in good status by donating to Energy Share. One hundred percent of your donation will be used to help someone in need. Go to www.energysharemt.com/donate-now or mail a check to Energy Share, 3117 Cooney Drive Suite 102, Helena, MT, 59602. Thank you!

