High school sports activities suspended

The Montana High School Association Executive Board, during a conference call to conduct Association business on Thursday morning, took the following action regarding MHSA Spring Activities:

All MHSA spring activities will be suspended through April 24th. This includes practices and contests/meet/festivals. Resumption of spring activities will depend on our student’s ability to return to in-person instruction by May 4th. If in-person instruction doesn’t resume by that time, spring activities will be cancelled. We take seriously the directives from the Governor, State Health Department and CDC for the safety of our students and for their communities. Their safety is our top priority during these challenging times.

If spring activities are resumed, the practice requirement for sports at that time will be five practices from resumption except for golf which will be the normal two practices required.

If spring activities are resumed, post season formats will be adjusted by the MHSA with Executive Board approval.

The MHSA April Executive Board meeting scheduled for April 20-21 has been postponed tentatively until May 18-19, 2020, depending on the directives from the Governor, State Health Department and CDC at that time.