HHS awards $110+ million to Montana health providers 

Following a request from Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced it will award $30 billion to nearly 320,000 health care providers nationwide, including more than $110 million to nearly 1,500 providers in Montana.

“As our nation and state confront the COVID-19 outbreak, Montana health care providers, including our hospitals and health centers, need resources to keep their doors open, treat patients, and protect our communities,” Gianforte said. “I appreciate HHS acting swiftly to provide relief to our providers. The funding announced today will begin to help them fulfill their mission to advance the public health and keep us healthy and safe.”

The funds will provide relief to providers that are struggling financially since many have stopped performing elective procedures and seeing non-urgent patients amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Gianforte voted for and President Trump signed into law on March 27, provides $100 billion in relief funding to health care providers. The $30 billion HHS announced today represents the first phase of funding.

The initial funds include $111,503,208 for 1,469 Montana providers.

Along with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, Gianforte urged HHS to provide resources to rural providers, including health centers and hospitals. Gianforte will continue working to ensure rural providers have the resources they need amid this public health crisis.

More information about HHS’s initial round of funding may be found HERE.