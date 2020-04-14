Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Hearing on Guardianship of Minor Child – Lilli Smalley

by Leave a Comment

Mattaya Smith/Dalton Dvorak

P.O. Box 152

Darby MT 59829

Petitioners appearing without a lawyer

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Guardianship of LILLI SMALLEY, MATTAYA MACKENZIE SMITH, DALTON DVORAK, Petitioners

Case No. DG-19-32/13

Dept 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON GUARDIANSHIP OF A MINOR CHILD

This is notice that Petitioners have asked to become the guardians of a minor child. The hearing will be April 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County. 

Dated March 19, 2020.

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court

By: Mary Fliss, Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 4-15, 4-22, 4-29-20. MNAXLP

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO