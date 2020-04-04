Governor’s statement on the 6th COVID-19 death in Montana

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, marking the sixth in the state.

“Today we solemnly learned of another death in Montana from COVID-19. My heart goes out to the loved ones of this fellow Montanan. Each loss of life impacts another community and another family – and indeed, all of us through our shared bond as Montanans. We stay at home to slow the spread and save lives, and to protect frontline health care workers in both urban and rural communities.”

Notification of the death was provided by the Missoula City-County Health Department today.