Governor’s statement on Montana’s eighth COVID-19 death

April 16, 2020
Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, marking the eighth in the state.
“As we learn of the loss of another Montanan due to COVID-19, my heart aches for the community, which has been particularly impacted by this virus, and the family members of this Montanan. As we see how COVID-19 can inundate our smaller communities, I urge all Montanans to continue doing their part to protect our most vulnerable from this dangerous virus.”
Notification of the death was provided by the Toole County Health Department today.
