Governor’s statement on 9th and 10th COVID-19 deaths in Montana

April 17, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding two deaths of Montanans due to COVID-19, marking the ninth and tenth in the state.

“While there are reasons for optimism, today is another sober reminder that this virus can impact us all and in any community. Each and every one of these losses weighs heavily on us as a community where we care about our neighbors. My family, like all Montana families, are with you.”

Notification of the deaths were provided by the Cascade City-County Health Department and RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County, marking both of those counties’ first deaths to the virus.