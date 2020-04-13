Governor’s statement on 7th COVID-19 death

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, marking the seventh in the state.

“I am saddened to hear of another death due to COVID-19 in Montana and am thinking of the family and friends who are grieving the loss of this fellow Montanan. We must stay vigilant in our efforts to stay home and take all precautions to protect our family, friends, and Montana’s most vulnerable during this difficult time.”

Notification of the death was provided by the Flathead City-County Health Department today.