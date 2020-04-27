Governor’s statement on 15th COVID-19 death in Montana

April 27, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, marking the 15thin the state.

“Each loss of life in Montana serves as a reminder of just how serious this disease is, particularly for those most vulnerable. As our hearts go out to the family and friends of this Montanan, we must reaffirm our continued vigilance in keeping our fellow Montanans healthy and safe.”

Notification of the death was provided by the Gallatin City-County Health Department.