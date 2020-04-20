Governor secures 5000 swabs for testing from FEMA

April 20, 2020

Today’s arrival of swabs confirmed by Montana’s Disaster and Emergency Services; Bullock will continue push to federal government to obtain additional testing supplies

Governor Steve Bullock announced that today 5,000 nasal swabs arrived to the state’s DPHHS warehouse from FEMA. The state will distribute the swabs to providers throughout Montana to be used for testing for COVID-19.

“Just days ago I joined Republican and Democrat governors in voicing concerns to the President about the shortage of testing supplies, which impacts our ability to test on the ground. I’m pleased that those concerns were listened to and that we received this shipment, but it doesn’t get us far enough,” Governor Bullock said. “I will continue to push for further federal support in order to ensure we have the adequate testing capacity as we reopen in a way that will protect Montanans’ lives and the recovery of our economy.”

On Thursday, Governor Bullock participated in a phone call with the nation’s governors and the President, Vice President, and Senior Administration Officials. Governor Bullock addressed to the President specific testing needs in Montana, including the need for more nasal swabs, as well as the test kits to utilize the Abbott fast testing machines.

On Friday, FEMA notified Montana’s Disaster and Emergency Services that it would be shipping 5,000 nasal swabs to the state. The swabs arrived to Helena today.

Since March, Governor Bullock has participated in a weekly and sometimes bi-weekly calls with the President or Vice President to address Montana’s requests for federal support in response to COVID-19. Additionally, Governor Bullock routinely speaks with Senior Administration officials from FEMA, HHS, and others on securing supplies for Montana.