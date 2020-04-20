Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Governor issues statement on 11th COVID-19 death in Montana

by Leave a Comment

April 20, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, marking the 11th in the state.

“As we continue to learn more about how this virus can impact a rural community, I’m grateful for the dedicated health care workers serving on the frontline and encourage all Montanans to continue doing everything they can to stop this virus. My family is with the family of this Montanan and the Toole County community.”

Notification of the death was provided by the Toole County Health Department.co

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO