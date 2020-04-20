Governor issues statement on 11th COVID-19 death in Montana

April 20, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding the death of a Montanan due to COVID-19, marking the 11th in the state.

“As we continue to learn more about how this virus can impact a rural community, I’m grateful for the dedicated health care workers serving on the frontline and encourage all Montanans to continue doing everything they can to stop this virus. My family is with the family of this Montanan and the Toole County community.”

Notification of the death was provided by the Toole County Health Department.co