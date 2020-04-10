Governor deems Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy, other magical creatures essential

Magical entities must still adhere to social distancing guidelines

Governor Steve Bullock today issued a Directive designating the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, unicorns, friendly dragons and other magical creatures as essential ahead of the upcoming Easter holiday weekend.

“I recognize this is a difficult time for families across Montana. Right now, parents are having to explain the many recent changes and challenges in their children’s lives,” Governor Bullock said. “I believe it’s especially important we remember to find ways to bring joy into our homes. We must look for the goodness that surrounds us in each day all throughout this crisis.”

The directive specifically states, “The Easter Bunny performs the essential services of hiding Easter eggs, supporting the chocolate-egg industry, and bringing springtime joy to Montanans all over the state.”

The directive also specifies that, “all dental services, including magical ones, are considered essential services, especially during a time of increased consumption of chocolate eggs, yellow Peeps, and other related spring treats.”

Under the Governor’s Directive, visits to homes for magical purposes are considered essential travel. In addition to the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy, other magical entities, including but not limited to elves, unicorns, and friendly dragons, are also considered essential workers, provided they maintain a comfortable six-foot distance.

The directive puts in place the following measures effective immediately and for the duration of the emergency:

Magical entities, including but not limited to the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy, may freely travel into and through Montana to perform services essential to Montanans.

Magical entities must leave behind a gift—for example, eggs, chocolates, or the fair market value of a baby tooth—at every home they visit, and must follow social distancing guidelines.

This directive does not modify, abridge, or limit the effect of any other statute or administrative rule regulating magical entities.