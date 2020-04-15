Governor announces Coronavirus Relief Fund Task Force

April 15, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today announced the establishment of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Task Force to provide guidance and advice on how to best use $1.25 billion appropriated to Montana through the Federal CARES Act to assist workers, businesses, and sectors of the economy impacted by COVID-19.

“While we continue to prioritize the health and safety of Montanans, we know many residents are financially impacted by this crisis and need assistance now,” Governor Bullock said. “Today I’m establishing the Coronavirus Relief Fund Task Force to provide guidance and expertise on how to deploy $1.25 billion responsibly and quickly put Montana on a path toward economic recovery and meet the needs in our communities.”

“We will be using our experiences as business owners and community leaders to best support Montanans and businesses financially during this time and as we work towards rebuilding our economy,” said Larry Simkins, CEO of the Washington Companies. “The governor reaching out to the business sectors of the state is a smart move and one that will help to ensure this funding from the CARES Act is best invested in our communities.”

The task force includes 26 Montanans and seeks to represent the industries and sectors impacted by COVID-19 including small business owners, agriculture, nonprofits, economic development organizations, financial institutions, and others.

Over the next two weeks, the task force will examine all sectors of the economy to understand the impacts of COVID-19 on Montanans and consider the unique needs of each region of the state and support a long-term path to economic recovery.

Montana and other states are still waiting on federal guidance on how the $1.25 billion can be spent. The Treasury is expected to release the approximate $1.25 billion appropriated to the state by April 24. The task force will provide its final recommendations to Governor Bullock on April 30.

Montanans can provide input on where the funds are needed at: https://commerce.mt.gov/Cares-Act and is also accessible through the covid19.mt.govwebsite.

The task force will be led by Larry Simkins of the Washington Companies. Members of the task force include:

Charlie Beaton – Big Dipper Ice Cream

Scott Brown – The Base Camp

Eric Bryson – Montana Association of Counties

Tim Burton – Montana League of Cities and Towns

Nick Checota – Logjam Presents

Randy Chesler – Glacier Bancorp

Bill Coffee – Stockman Bank

Colin Davis – Chico Hot Springs

Shalon Hastings – Fly FisHer Adventures

Jacquie Helt – Service Employees International Union

Mike Hope – Rockin R

Llew Jones – State representative, business owner

Tom Keneally – Town Pump

Casey Lozar – Federal Reserve Bank

Jim Markel – Red Oxx

Janice Mattson – Mattson Farms

Liz Moore – Montana Nonprofit Association

Jim Peterson – Rancher

Kevin Riley – 1 st Interstate Bank

Interstate Bank Mark Semmens – D.A. Davidson

Jon Sesso – State Senator, business owner

Larry Simkins – The Washington Companies

Jason Smith – Montana Office of Indian Affairs

Sarah Walsh – PayneWest Insurance

Joe Willauer – Butte Local Development Corporation