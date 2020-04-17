Emergency Housing Assistance available for Montana families hardest hit by COVID-19

The Montana Department of Commerce announced Friday that families who have suffered substantial financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 may now apply for rental assistance through the Emergency Housing Assistance program.

“As we ask Montanans to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, it’s important that all Montana families have a home to stay in,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “The new Emergency Housing Assistance program takes a big step forward to help make sure more Montanans retain their homes.”

In accordance with Governor Bullock’s April 13 Directive, Emergency Housing Assistance will help residents stay in their current home or help obtain housing by providing rental assistance and security deposit assistance to Montanans who are eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Eligible families must include at least one child under 18 and suffer from a substantial loss of income due to COVID-19. A family of four must have a monthly income of $4,367 or less and less than $3,000 in readily available assets such as cash or savings.

Applicants can expect to have their applications reviewed within 5-10 days. Once approved, a monthly rental payment or security deposit will be mailed or directly deposited from Montana Housing at the Department of Commerce to the applicant’s landlord.

Approximately $430,000 in TANF funds allocated to the Department will be used to launch the relief program. Additional state or federal funds may be added to the program.

For complete eligibility requirements and application information visit HOUSING.MT.GOV.