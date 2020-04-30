Daly Hospital is open!

On Wednesday, April 22nd, the Governor announced a phased-in approach to reopening the state. The Montana Hospital Association (MHA) supported this approach and encouraged hospitals to develop strategies to return to doing elective surgeries and procedures as long as hospitals have adequate protective equipment for staff and appropriate patient and procedure testing protocols in place.

“When these announcements came out, we were ready,” said John Bishop, CEO of Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. “We are open to service the needs of Ravalli County. Over the past few months, we have taken hundreds of measures to ensure the safety of our staff and patients and continue to monitor our personal protective equipment levels daily. As the Governor continues to phase-in reopening, and CDC releases new guidelines, your hospital continues adhering the protocols required to deliver care. You must know that the safety of our patients and staff is our utmost priority.”

Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, the medical clinics, outpatient services and the surgery, rehabilitation and hospice centers provide safe facilities and access to care. Services are open because of the many measures taken to provide safe facilities and care. Below are some of the many processes in place:

Respiratory Services – A separate clinical location has been set up for patients with respiratory signs and symptoms to receive care. This service offers medical advice and direct rooming; there is no waiting area and is currently seeing an average of ten patients per day. Care for patients with respiratory symptoms is in this one clinic location, keeping other clinics free of patients exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

Daly Connect, Telehealth Services – A safe and secure way for you to access your healthcare provider. Over 550 patients have received care through Daly Connect already!

Surgical Procedures – MDMH is taking all necessary protection equipment and sterilization precautions, patients are pre-screened prior to surgery and the surgery center has a negative air pressure room. These steps make it safe to provide surgeries when needed.

Screening Process and Universal Masking – Visitor restrictions are in place, complimented by a thorough screening process at all MDMH facility entrances. It includes 6ft distancing, masking, questions regarding signs and symptoms, and exposures and a temperature check. When entering hospital facilities, anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms is triaged appropriately. If you have a scheduled appointment, please wear your mask. This helps conserve personal protective equipment.

Social Distancing – Measures are in place to keep a minimum of 6 feet distance during registration, in waiting rooms, and are encouraged in public areas and whenever possible.

Patient Care – Scheduled appointments are staggered to reduce crowding, and the patient’s risk level determines the delivery and location of care.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – Daily tracking of PPE inventory and consumption levels is ongoing. MDMH has been able to secure PPE and has been receiving partial supply orders; this allows MDMH to provide surgical procedures. In an effort to conserve PPE, MDMH is continuing to accept donations, including cloth face masks.

Facility Changes and Enhanced Cleaning – Furniture has been moved, and flooring marked in waiting and patient care areas to accommodate social distancing. Space has been added into patient scheduling to allow for enhanced area wipe downs at registration, as well as in waiting, clinical and restroom areas.

“Each one of us plays a critical role in maintaining and restoring the health of our community, which includes your local hospital,” said Bishop. “We are here to provide you the care you need, feel free to call to schedule an appointment today. Our commitment to you is to continue to provide quality, accessible, personalized healthcare.”

Visit MDMH.org for more information.