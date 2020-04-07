Montana’s senators secure over $12 million for Montana’s health centers

U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester have announced that $12,181,409 will be directed to various health centers across Montana to help the state respond to the Coronavirus pandemic, including $616,070 to Marias Healthcare Services Inc. in Shelby, one of the hardest hit Coronavirus spots in Montana, and $536,690 to Sapphire Community Health, Inc. in Hamilton.

“This is about getting our health care professionals on the front lines the resources they need to combat the Coronavirus pandemic,” Daines said. “I fought to ensure our health centers and providers received this critical funding needed to protect public health and help get Montanans the care they need.”

“Our Community Health Centers are on the front lines of protecting Montana’s frontier communities from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Tester. “I fought for this funding because these centers are the backbone of health care across our state, and it’s absolutely critical that our state’s health providers have the resources they need to keep Montanans healthy and safe. I won’t let Washington leave Montana behind.”

The $12,181,409 will be distributed to the following health centers:

$503,000 to Community Health Care Centers, Inc. in Great Falls, MT

$536,690 to Sapphire Community Health, Inc. in Hamilton, MT

$616,070 to Marias Healthcare Services Inc. in Shelby, MT

$828,185 to Yellowstone City-County Health Department in Billings, MT

$759,005 to Community Health Partners Clinic in Livingston, MT

$685,130 to Bighorn Valley Health Center, Inc. in Hardin, MT

$696,170 to County of Flathead in Kalispell, MT

$659,900 to Lincoln County Community Health Center in Libby, MT

$758,450 to Butte-Silver Bow Primary Health Care Clinic, Inc. in Butte, MT

$610,070 to Montana Migrant & Seasonal Farm Workers Council Inc. in Billings, MT

$874,850 to County of Missoula in Missoula, MT

$503,000 to PureView Health Center in Helena, MT

$3,005,629 to Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council in Billings, MT

$557,240 to Glacier Community Health Center, Inc. in Cut Bank, MT

$588,020 to Bullhook Community Health Center, Inc. in Havre, MT

The funding will be distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.