Daines chosen for White House Task Force on reopening country

U.S. Senator Steve Daines today announced he was chosen by President Trump to join a bipartisan White House Task Force to provide counsel to President Trump to safely reopen America in the wake of COVID-19.

“I am honored to be selected by President Trump to serve on this historic task force to safely reopen America,” Daines said. “We can prioritize our public health and our workers, families and small businesses. Let’s get this done for Montana and America.”

One of Daines’ top priorities during the coronavirus outbreak has been to accelerate the development and manufacturing of drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus. Daines will be bringing his work on this front to the Task Force.