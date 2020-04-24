Assistance available to small businesses

Ravalli County Economic Development Authority (RCEDA) is offering assistance for small businesses dealing with the COVID-19 restrictions.

RCEDA has been hearing from many business owners about their challenges dealing with restrictions on businesses in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. RCEDA’s staff have also been calling businesses throughout the valley to get a sense of the overall impact on the local economy.

RCEDA is currently working with Federal, State, Local and private organizations to see if we can mobilize more financial resources to help local business.

Businesses who have submitted applications for EIDL loans can get information about the status of their applications by contacting the SBA disaster assistance customer service center at 1-800-659-2955, or email [email protected]. PPP loan status can be obtained through local lenders.

If you have any ideas on assistance that could help your business, email or give RCEDA a call. Business counseling and assistance with business planning is always provided at no charge.

Set up an appointment by calling 406.375.9416 or emailing [email protected] and [email protected].