All gambling establishments now eligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans

The U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration (SBA) have expanded the Paycheck Protection Program to include all gambling establishments. Initially, establishments that received more than one-third of their revenue from gambling were ineligible. The federal government later expanded eligibility to businesses earning less than 50% of their revenue from gambling. Today’s announcement removes both restrictions.

“This is great news for employees of so many main-street businesses across Montana,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “Since even before the Paycheck Protection Program launched, I have been in regular contact with the Small Business Administration and the White House seeking relief and assistance for Montana’s employers and their employees.”

“All of our licensees are now eligible for loans to help them through these challenging times,” said Angela Nunn, administrator of the Montana Department of Justice’s Gambling Control Division. “I encourage them to reach out to the Small Business Administration and apply for the assistance so they can bridge the gap as we begin to re-open our economy.”

There are approximately 1,400 licensed gambling operators in the State of Montana. They have been closed and their approximately 15,000 employees unable to work since the governor’s closure order in March.