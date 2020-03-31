Stevensville – William “Bill” Thomas Shannon, born 3/23/1933, passed away peacefully on 3/22/2020 in Missoula, Montana from acute respiratory failure, lung cancer and numerous other health issues related to Agent Orange. Bill was retired from the United States Army and was one of the strongest men that his family and friends have ever known. He was an American Hero, an Army Veteran, who truly loved life and his country. His wife, Judith “Judi” Shannon, was able to sleep beside him in the ICU the night before he was set free from his suffering, one last moment of closeness, of which they shared many.

Bill was full of life and love. He lived a life of adventure and patriotism. Bill is and will continue to live in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved serving others.

He is survived by his wife Judith “Judi” Shannon of Stevensville, Montana, and his children: Andrea Blackburn of Stevensville, MT, Patty Fotheringham (Doug), Penny McGriff, and Shane Shannon of Magna, UT, Michael Shannon of Bellingham, WA, Patricia Graves (Paul) and Steve Shannon of Victor, MT, Cheryl Winkelmann (Mike) of St. Louis, MO, Michael T Shannon (Sharon) of Los Lunas, NM, Linda Johnston (David) of Lubbock, TX, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

You are forever in our hearts, Bill. Rest in Peace, our sweet husband and father. Rest in Peace. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.