Uninsured Montanans to receive coverage for COVID-19 testing, treatment

Governor Steve Bullock has announced that uninsured Montanans, who receive a recommendation from a provider, will be eligible to receive coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment.

“This is a significant step in containing the spread of coronavirus in our state. We know that the lack of health insurance often results in the delay of seeing a doctor or being turned away, which could further fuel this pandemic and put other Montanans at risk,” said Governor Bullock. “It’s going to take all of us working together to slow the spread, and that includes looking out for those who don’t have health insurance, particularly those most vulnerable.”

Under the governor’s emergency authority, state funds, with potential for federal funds, will be used to pay for COVID-19 testing for Montanans without health insurance. If confirmed positive for COVID-19, funds will be used to cover treatment costs. Montanans will be required to provide a recommendation from a provider according to current CDC guidance and the state will reimburse them for that provider visit.

Medicaid, Medicare, and CHIP recipients are currently eligible for coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The option will be available to uninsured Montanans starting Monday, March 23. To access the new emergency assistance, Montanans should call 406-444-7605 or email [email protected].

Reducing the number of uninsured Montanans has been a top priority of the Bullock administration. This includes expanding Medicaid, which currently covers 84,000 Montanans. An estimated 8.6% of Montanans are uninsured.