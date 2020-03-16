Town of Stevensville announces change in services during COVID-19 pandemic

With cases of the novel coronavirus appearing in Montana, Stevensville Mayor Brandon E. Dewey is closely monitoring the situation. In accordance with Governor Steve Bullock’s state of emergency and Ravalli County’s preparedness plans, the Town of Stevensville is modifying its services and activities in an attempt to minimize exposure and hopefully avoid an outbreak of this virus in the Stevensville community. The changes also maintain continuity of business while practicing social distancing recommended by the CDC and local public health officials.

Effective immediately, non-essential Town meetings are canceled or postponed. This includes advisory board meetings, planning meetings and other meetings that are not legally required. The Town Council will not meet on March 19 or hold committee meetings that week. Council meetings will continue with a very limited agenda for essential business only; check the Town’s website at www.townofstevensville.com for up to date information about meetings, cancellations and other information.

The following are temporary changes to Town service delivery until further notice.

The public service window at Town Hall is closed, however, staff will be available to answer phone calls at 777-5271.

Payments for Town services can be made in the following ways:

Water/Sewer: Pay online at https://www.townofstevensville.com by clicking on pay online. Use the drop box at 206 Buck St. Mail payments to P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, 59870. Pay by phone at 777-5271.

Dog and chicken licenses: Pay online at https://www.townofstevensville.com/clerk/page/animal-licenses by clicking on pay online. Use the drop box at 206 Buck St. By phone, call 777-5271 or 777-3773.

City Court Payments: Use the drop box at 206 Buck St. or online at: https://www.citepayusa.com

Other information: Call 777-5271 or 777-3773

Building Code Enforcement will continue to conduct inspections by appointment. Building permits are available online at: https://www.townofstevensville.com/building. Permits can be faxed to 406-777-4284 or emailed to [email protected] payment for building permits will be invoiced and can be made by mail or online on the building department website. Building plans can be dropped off at Town Hall by appointment only, please call 777-3773.

The Water Division has suspended all non-emergency services in customers’ homes. Meter change-outs will not be conducted.

Walk-in Services for the Police Department are suspended. Finger printing appointments will not be accommodated at this time. Police administration staff can be reached at 777-3011 or 777- 5271. Records requests can be completed online at: https://www.townofstevensville.com/police. Please call 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.

City Court will hold appearances as scheduled.

“While the immediate risk to our community is believed to be low at this time, we are taking these measures for the health of our employees and our neighbors,” said Mayor Dewey. “Modifications or other adjustments may occur as situations change.”

Health experts advise citizens to reduce their risk of getting sick by taking measures typical of other seasonal colds or flu viruses, including:

Wash hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Cover your cough or sneeze using proper technique;

Stay home and avoid public or crowded areas if you are sick;

Get your flu shot to protect against flu or symptoms similar to coronavirus; and

If you have recently returned from regions with ongoing coronavirus impacts, monitor your health and immediately contact your physician if you experience flu-like symptoms.

Limit gatherings, especially those with 50 or more people.

Individuals over the age of 60 or who are immunocompromised or with chronic health conditions should not participate in gatherings with more than 20 people.

Avoid interacting children, whenever possible, with grandparents or individuals over 60 years of age.

Visitation in nursing homes is suspended except for certain compassionate care.

You can also prepare for the possible disruption caused by an outbreak:

Make sure you have a supply of all essential medications for your entire family;

Make a childcare plan if you or a caregiver are sick;

Make a plan for how you can care for a sick family member without getting sick yourself.

The coronavirus outbreak is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation, and preparedness and response information may change quickly. The Town of Stevensville will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Stay up to date on this rapidly evolving situation by visiting www.townofstevensville.com and the CDC’s website, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.