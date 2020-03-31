Victor – Theodore “Ted” Garrard, 91 of Victor passed away March 25, 2020 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center in Hamilton.

Ted was born May 5, 1928 in Victor, Montana to the late John W. Garrard and Margaret C. Garrard. He attended Victor Schools, and later joined the US Army from 1951 to 1953 and was served in the Korean War.

Ted was employed at Rocky Mountain Laboratory from 1954 and until he retired in 1983. He married Gladysmae Hiatt on September 17, 1956. He served his community for 30 years with the Victor Volunteer Fire Department. Ted was an avid fisherman, hunter, trapper and loved ranching.

Survivors include his wife, Gladysmae of Victor, MT; daughter, and son-in-law, Cleo and Tom Monroe, Kent, Washington; grandchildren, Dylan Monroe and Kara Monroe, Kent, Washington; and various cousins

Per Ted’s request no services are scheduled. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

The family suggests memorials to the Victor Fire Dept.