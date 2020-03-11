Stevensville homicide suspect identified

Ravalli County Sheriff / Coroner Steve Holton identified the Stevensville man suspected of killing two adult women, and injuring another adult male in Stevensville yesterday, as 25-year-old Logan Dallas Christopher. Christopher was arrested in Missoula yesterday evening.

Sheriff Holton said RCSO Detectives and Investigators worked through the night and continued investigating today to determine the facts and circumstances of the crimes. Three search warrants have been served and the scene of the shooting is still secured as Investigators process the evidence and interview people with information regarding the crimes.

Sheriff Holton said that in respect for the privacy of the families of the victims, the victims identities will not be released until later.

Logan Christopher is being held in the Ravalli County Detention Center and was arrested for the following offenses:

-Deliberate Homicide

-Criminal Endangerment

-Assault With A Weapon

-Attempted Deliberate Homicide

Sheriff Holton again thanked the other agencies involved in the investigation by saying, “we are thankful for the great working relationships with our neighboring law enforcement agencies. Those partnerships played a big role in safely taking the suspect into custody so quickly. The fast and professional assistance of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Missoula Police Department were instrumental in stopping this dangerous situation before further tragedies could happen.

More information will be released later in the week as the investigation progresses. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding the crime contact Detective Lieutenant Jesse Jessop at 406-363-3033 .