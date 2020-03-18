Stevensville Eastside Hwy Safety Improvements crews on-site

Project team to mark right-of-way limits on roadway beginning Thursday, March 18

Designed to save lives and prevent serious crashes, the Montana Department of Transportation and consultants are finalizing the Stevensville Safety Improvements project plans. As part of this process, crews will be on the Eastside Highway/Highway 269 beginning Thursday, March 18 to survey and mark where the anticipated right-of-way limits will be.

“We have been sharing project updates with the Stevensville community for about a year,” Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation said. “This will be one of the first milestones that the traveling public will see. While we won’t be affecting traffic, we do want folks to know what we are working on so they can best plan ahead and stay well informed.”

Staking and surveying will take about two weeks. During this time, drivers and residents can expect to see an increase in crews and equipment near the roadway. However, traffic will not be impacted.

Crews will begin on the southern end of the project limits, near North Birch Creek Drive, and advance north, to Pine Hollow Road.

After the survey crews have begun their work, the project team appraisers will begin visiting adjacent properties and will contact property owners on an as-needed basis. Shortly thereafter, beginning in late April, right-of-way negotiators will begin to contact property owners that will be affected by this project.

At this time, the project is anticipated to begin preliminary utility construction this fall with utility relocations and landscaping. Full roadway construction will begin in the spring of 2021.

The Stevensville Safety Improvements project will begin just north of the intersection with North Birch Creek Road and extend 5.9 miles north to the Pine Hollow Road intersection. A project map can be found online (https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/southstevi/).

The proposed work plan currently includes widening the existing roadway by adding four-foot shoulders on both sides of the highway and flattening the roadside slopes. Additionally, a new flashing signal will be placed at Bell Crossing, and Willoughby Lane will be realigned to better facilitate safe travel at the intersection. Utility upgrades, limited installations of guardrail, and bridge replacements will occur throughout the project. Upon completion, the roadway will also be sealed and have new pavement markings and signs.

Throughout the course of this project, Big Sky Public Relations will be sending updates and is available to answer questions from the public. Those interested in staying up-to-date are encouraged to send a request to Katie Klietz at [email protected]; call the project hotline at (406) 207-4484; or visit the project webpage: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/southstevi/.