RFP – County Banking Services

Request for Proposals

Comprehensive Banking Services

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners is soliciting Request for Proposals for Comprehensive Banking Services.

Proposals will be received by the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, RE: Banking RFP, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, Hamilton, MT 59840 in a SEALED ENVELOPE until 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020. Proposals will be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 in the Commissioners’ Conference Room (Third Floor) at 2 15 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT.

For a copy of the full Request for Proposals, contact the Ravalli County Finance Department during regular business hours by calling 406-375-6524 or by e-mail to [email protected] gov.

For questions concerning the Request for Proposal process, contact Chris Taggart at the Ravalli Commissioners’ Office: 406-375-6500.

/s/ Chris Taggart

Commissioners’ Administrative Assistant

BS 3-11, 3-18-20. MNAXLP