Stevensville – Ray E Williams, 64, of Stevensville, passed away after being diagnosed in January 2020 with pancreatic cancer. Patricia, his wife of 30 years, was by his side when he found peace, March 20, 2020.

Ray was born September 2, 1955 to Ray L Williams and Florence (Hagen) Williams in Missoula.

He was a mechanic extraordinaire and spent 46 years being the best. The proudest event in his life was to serve our country in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1977 and was stationed on the USS Harlan County.

Ray and Patricia were employed by the same company and worked 22 years together. The past 10 years, they opened and operated the Gyros Wagon in Stevensville, and again, worked side by side.

Ray is survived by his wife, Patricia Brewer, and a respected and loving step-dad to Justin (Kellie) Brewer, Daniel (Kendra) Brewer. He also leaves behind, his children Mark, Lacey and Jason from a previous marriage, with many grandchildren.

Ray will truly be missed by family and community. He was a true friend to all and a loving “Papa.”

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.