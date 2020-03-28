Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office COVID-19 update

Sheriff Release 03-27-20

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton reassures Ravalli County citizens that there is NOT a travel ban in effect. Motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists will NOT be stopped or questioned regarding the reasons for their travel. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office recommend people abide by the Governor’s Stay At Home Order for their own health and that of their family. Limiting contact with others WILL limit the spread of viruses within Ravalli County.

The Ravalli County COVID-19 Incident Management team has opened an Emergency Operations Center to answer questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The EOC # is 406-375-6650. The EOC is staffed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For calls outside of those hours, people should call the State COVID-19 information number at 888-333-0461.

Sheriff Holton thanked the Ravalli County citizens who were abiding by the best practices set by the CDC and State Officials anyway. The Homeland Security List of Essential Businesses is provided on the links button of the Sheriff’s app for mobile devices.