Ravalli County issues emergency alert

March 18, 2020…Ravalli County COVID-19 Incident Management Team

10:00 a.m. March 18, 2020… As of this date and time there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ravalli County.

The Incident Management Team in coordination with community stakeholders are continually assessing what steps to take within the community based on the latest information.

Incident Commander Burrows said “The majority of our citizens and businesses are self-implementing social distancing and cleaning measures.

There are still no mandatory closures for businesses in Ravalli County. We are taking this one day at a time. For the latest information, please refer to www.ravalli.us, download the Ravalli County Sheriff App or calling 406-375-6650.