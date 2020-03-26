Ravalli County Incident Management Update – March 26th

March 26, 2020

As of noon today, March 26 2020, there is just one reported case of COVID-19 in Ravalli County.

Ravalli County COVID-19 Incident Commander Dr. Carol Calderwood: “To help ensure the health and wellbeing of our county residents, returning international travelers must remain at home for 14 days and monitor their health for signs of fever, cough, and difficult breathing. Please call to report your travel details and contact information to a Public Health representative who will be available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We know that travelers coming in to Missoula are getting an information pamphlet about contacting their county Public Health office, but other airports may not have the information.”

EOC – Emergency Operations Center at 406-375-6650 for the Ravalli County COVID-19 response is open and will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Center was set up to answer COVID-19 questions.

Outside the EOC hours, please call the state health hotline at 888-333-0461.