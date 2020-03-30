Ravalli County Incident Management report

As of noon today, March 30, 2020, There is still only one case of COVID-19 in Ravalli County.

IC Dr. Carol Calderwood: “We – friends, neighbors, emergency services, pastors, the Incident Management Team collectively and personally are tired of hearing about COVID-19. We want our lives to be ‘back to normal’. You want your life to ‘get back to normal.’ It is going to be a while yet. It is much better if we look at it in terms of a couple more months, then weeks. If something happens sooner, it is a relief, otherwise, we are setting ourselves up for disappointment.

If you have suggestions about how we can keep encouraging our residents, let us know.

As the cases in Montana, United States and the world continue to spread, our self-monitoring, distancing, and essential travel needs to continue. This isn’t an expensive prescription that some people can’t afford. Everyone can do this. All it cost is some time to think, to question yourself, and respect your neighbors and communities.

The words: quarantine, self-quarantine, distancing, self-monitoring, shelter in place, stay at home, lockdown, essential travel…although technically have somewhat different meanings, the end result is the same. Stay away from other people – 6ft., and stay at home unless it is essential which includes out of state visitors, guests or customers.

Our rural area, we rely on services and goods from adjacent counties. It is ok. We need to trust each other that what we are doing is essential.”