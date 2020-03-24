Ravalli County COVID-19 update for March 24th

As of noon today, March 24 2020, there is still just one reported case of COVID-19 in Ravalli County.

IC Calderwood, “We, the County Health Department, and your fellow residents, thank you for all of your efforts to ensure the health and safety of our community. This is a trying time – for everyone. The most difficult part is not knowing when the end is in sight. During a fire, we can look at weather reports. We know that with several days of rain, the fire will be soon be out, and the smoke will clear.

“COVID-19 doesn’t have any signals of a predictable end. It does have a glimmer of hope to reduce the spread, but only if we continue our personal responsibilities of physical distancing. Unfortunately, even with all of our actions, it doesn’t mean the spread won’t occur. The intent is to minimize severe illness or death. It is all of our responsibilities to repeat, repeat, repeat best management practices for physical distancing. The most clear direction for what precautions to take is in Governor Bullock’s executive order:

‘In offering food or beverage, a place…..may permit up to 5 members of the public at one time inside for the purpose of picking up their food or beverage orders so long as those individuals are at least 6 feet apart.’

“We know everyone is doing the best they can. Help each other – if you are in a business that may not be practicing physical distancing, take it upon yourself to do so. Remain 6ft. apart, remind those near you to stay 6 feet apart. If you are waiting with 20 other people for your take-out order, talk to the manager or remove yourself from that situation.

“We are a small community with limited health facilities. If you become critically ill, your health care providers want to be able to take of your needs here. This is a long term ‘incident’, remain calm, buy only what you need, take care yourselves and your neighbors. Practice physical distancing, cover your cough, wash your hands, and don’t touch your face.”

###