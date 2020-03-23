North Valley Library uses innovative method for materials loans

The North Valley Public Library is closed to the public due to Covid-19 until further notice but NVPL cardholders can get materials curbside by placing holds OR try Blind Speed-Dating with the NVPL Library materials.

Here is how Blind Speed Dating works:

· Call the library staff at 406-777-5061 to request items.

· Have your card number handy. Tell us your name, card number, and phone number.

· Tell us the kind of materials you want (print books, CD Books, DVDs).

· Tell us your preferred genre (Action, Adventure, ChickLit, Classics, Comedy, Drama, Epic/Historical, Fantasy, Literary, Musical, Mystery, Nonfiction Nature, Political Thriller, Romance, Sci-Fi, Suspense, Thriller, War, Western).

· Give us a hint as to what you might like by telling us the last book or movie you enjoyed.

We will choose up to 5 items for you and check them out to you.

Together we will arrange a time when you can pick up your library items.

When you arrive, please call from outside. We request that you stay in your car or step away from the door when we put out the bag so we remain 6 feet apart.

No offense, but please don’t chat with the staff less than 6 feet apart.

Why speed dating? If you don’t like any of the selections, just move on to the next one.

Please remember that the Library is unable to sanitize every single item. Patrons are advised to wash your hands after handling materials and avoid touching your face because Covid-19 can live for three days on plastic.