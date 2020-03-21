Montana tax filing deadline extended to July 15

Governor Steve Bullock has extended the payment and filing deadlines for 2019 individual income taxpayers to July 15 in accordance with the new federal filing deadline.

“Montanans across the state have been impacted by COVID-19 and extending the deadline gives taxpayers breathing room without having to worry about interest or penalties,” Governor Bullock said. “I encourage all Montanans who expect a refund to file as soon as they can to have additional income during this difficult time.”

Extending the state filing deadline is in line with an announcement from the IRS to extend its deadlines for federal income tax filing and payments to July 15.

The Montana Department of Revenue will be lenient in waiving penalties and interest associated with late tax payments and the department will work with taxpayers on an individual basis.

The deadline for those making estimated tax payments for the first quarter of 2020 has also been extended to July 15. The due date for the second quarter remains July 15 at this time.

Tax resources are available at: https://mtrevenue.gov/taxes/