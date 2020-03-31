McLean is not one of us

By Tim Blackburn, Florence

Counties, and states, are divided into legislative districts based on population, and we choose the candidates to representative us in each district. Ravalli county has four state House districts and two Senate districts. Our primary election is June 2nd. Candidates are busy and that list includes Scott McLean. Let’s make it clear right now…. Scott, you are not one of us! You don’t live in either Florence or Stevensville, you live in Hamilton, and yet you’ve filed to run in House District 88? The reason the constitution set up districts is to have a balanced representation. Think rural vs urban. If we didn’t have them then the largest population areas of each state would elect all the legislators. You do not live in our district. You’re not one of us. How can you know how we think and feel?

A few years ago, you were a candidate for the Senate district in the south end of the county, where you live. This year you filed as a candidate for SD-44, did your fundraising, handing out your literature which states, ‘paid for by McLean for senate’, also putting up several large signs also stating your candidacy for the senate seat. It appears that on the last day of filing, you switched to be a candidate for HD-88, where you don’t live. What’s up with that? Did you return your fundraising? Do you think that Stevensville and Florence don’t know, or that we don’t care about knowing the integrity and honesty of our legislators? You’re wrong… we do care.

Sharon Greef is the serving Representative for HD-88. We know her, she IS one of us. She’s made an outstanding effort to serve our district fairly and openly, making the tough votes to best represent us. She has experience, she also has character, values and integrity. We will keep her as our Representative.

Please, Scott, run for office where you live. You’re not one of us.