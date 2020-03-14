Marcus Daly Hospital implements temporary visitor restrictions

In response the recent confirmation of COVID-19 in our region and for the safety of our patients and staff, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital has implemented the following visitor restrictions for all locations effective Saturday March 14th at 8 AM.

Visitor Restrictions:

No visitors age 17 or younger

Do not visit if you have had a fever or cough in the past 48 hours

Patients with scheduled appointments may be accompanied by one healthy adult

Visitors for maternity patients will be limited to parents/guardians or one visitor at anytime

One visitor per patient at a time in the Hospital

All volunteers including Auxiliary Members

Vendors and trades (except those with approval)

MDMH Staff who observe visitors with obvious symptoms of illness will ask that you leave and return when you are well

All visitors are required to perform diligent hand hygiene before and after interacting with patients

Patients who have respiratory and/or flu-like symptoms and have scheduled appointments or procedures should wear a mask and maintain proper hand hygiene

At the discretion of the clinical care team additional visitor restrictions may implemented on case by case basis

If you come to the hospital for care you may be asked to wear a mask while waiting or be placed in a designated area. Controlling the spread of communicable diseases is a community effort. Please do your part and cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. Alcohol-based hand cleaners are also effective, avoid close contact with sick people, and stay home when sick.

At this time all services remain open during regular business hours and will continue to see patients as scheduled. If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath and require care please call your medical provider in advance to schedule your visit whenever possible.

Visit MDMH.org or the MDMH Facebook page for more information on the hospital’s COVID-19 preparedness. For the most current information for COVID-19 visit The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.