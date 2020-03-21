Marcus Daly Hospital asks for donations of protective equipment

Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital needs your help. Due to a US shortage of protective equipment, we are reaching out to our local community to help us shore up supplies. You can help your medical providers by donating new, unopened protective equipment. Items include: Level 2 Masks, N95 or greater Respirators, Protective Eyewear, and Disposable Gloves, Protective Coveralls, Gowns, and Shoe Covers.

New, unopened donations can be dropped off at 1224 W Main St in Hamilton, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Please call ahead to (406) 375-4650 and someone will meet you outside. Visit MDMH.org or follow MDMH Facebook for COVID-19 hospital information and more.

Remember, follow the CDC guidelines – wash your hands, practice social distancing and be safe. We are all in this together!