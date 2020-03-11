Man in custody after double homicide near Stevensville

Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton confirmed that an adult male was arrested in Missoula, in connection to a double homicide investigation northeast of Stevensville. Sheriff Holton said Deputies responded to a 911 call with emergency medical personnel and found two adult females deceased due to apparent gun shot injuries. An adult male was also injured by gun fire prior to the suspect fleeing the scene. The male victim was transported and is being treated at an area hospital.

The suspect’s vehicle description was broadcast by radio, and law enforcement from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula Police Department, and Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office pursued the suspect until the male wrecked his vehicle in Missoula. The suspect was apprehended uninjured.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the tragedy as a domestic violence incident and there is evidence the suspect was under the influence of narcotics. Because the investigation is currently under investigation, the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any names until families of the victims can be notified. More information will be released as investigators determine the facts of the case.

Sheriff Holton and the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office thank the Missoula County Sheriff, the Missoula Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol for their work in bringing the suspect into custody. Sheriff Holton said that it was imperative that the suspect be located and taken into custody as soon as possible, to prevent further injuries or loss of life.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or events leading up to or during the pursuit is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Jesse Jessop at 406-363-3033.