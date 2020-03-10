Intent to Transfer County Air Quality Permit

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Intent to Transfer Location of Air Quality Permit (Pursuant to Section 75-2-211, MCA, and ARM Title 17, Chapter 8, Subchapter 7, PERMIT, CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF AIR CONTAMINANT SOURCES).

Ravalli County Road & Bridge Department will file on or about March 10, 2020 a notification of intent to transfer location of an air quality permit with the Permitting and Compliance Division/Air Resources Management Bureau of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Applicant seeks approval of its transfer of location of 2004 JCI Crusher & Related Equipment, Air Quality Permit #3011-03 to T7N, R20W, S18, Ravalli County, 1706 Meridian Road, Victor MT 59875.

The division must approve or disapprove the permit transfer within 30 days of receipt of a complete notice of intent. Any member of the public with questions or who wishes to review a copy of the permit and the division’s analysis of it, or to submit comments on the change of location, must contact the division at 1520 East Sixth Street, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, Montana 59620-0901, – phone (406) 444-3490.

Any comments on the location transfer must be submitted to the division within 15 days after the date of this publication.

