Hearing on Name Change – Winn

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Charity Rae Winn, Charity Rae Winn, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-20-63/3

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Charity Rae Winn to Charity Rae Beeler. The hearing will be on April 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated: February 18, 2020

/s/ Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

By: Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk of Court.

