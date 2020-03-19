Hamilton City services limited

Effective March 19, 2020, City of Hamilton, City Hall and Hamilton Public Works will be closed to walk-in traffic. The Hamilton Police Department and Hamilton City Court will remain open. The City Attorney’s lobby is closed.

To limit potential exposure to COVID-19 virus, the City of Hamilton Public Works building and City Hall will be closed to walk-in traffic to protect public health until further notice. This closure will be re-evaluated on a week-by-week basis. City employees will continue to work from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and will offer assistance for our full range of services by phone, email, mail and online.

At City Hall, 223 S 2nd, Water/Sewer payments, correspondence, etc. can be put in the drop box located to the right of the building’s east side entrance door. For larger deliveries, please call the City Clerk or Deputy Clerk @ 363.2101.

For all official Covid-19 updates please go online to www.ravalli.us

City Administration, 223 S 2nd, closed to walk-in traffic

363.2101

(Mayor Ext.213, City Clerk, Ext. 230, Deputy Clerk, Ext. 214)

Email: [email protected]

Water/Sewer Billing, 223 S 2nd, closed to walk-in traffic

Contact Utility Billing Clerk:

406.363.2131

Email: [email protected]

The Public Works Building, 920 New York Avenue, closed to walk-in traffic

(Water, Sewer, Streets, Permits, and Planning)

406.363.6717

Email: [email protected]

Hamilton Police Department, 910 W Main, will remain open.

Office 406-363-2100 Office

After Hours Non-Emergency Dispatch 406-363-3033

EMERGENCIES, CALL 911

Hamilton City Court, 910 W Main, will remain open.

406.363.6823

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

The City Attorney’s Lobby inside the City of Hamilton, Justice Center,

910 W Main is closed.

City Attorney 406.375.1214